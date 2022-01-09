Full House Cast Members Pay Tribute to Co-Star & Comedian Bob Saget

The world continues to mourn the loss of actor & comedian Bob Saget. With a career spanning 40 years, his biggest claim to fame was his run as single father & media personality Danny Tanner on the memorable 80s sitcom, Full House. Created by Jeff Franklin, the series ran for eight seasons (1987-1995) on ABC that focused on Danny, a widower with three children (Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, who also shares his home with his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and zany best friend (Dave Coulier). They would later be joined in the series by Andrea Barber, Scott Weigner, and Lori Loughlin. At the series' peak popularity, Saget would also host the reality comedy series America's Most Funniest Home Videos for ABC. Everyone, but the Olsens would reprise their roles for the Netflix sequel series Fuller House (2016-2020). With Saget's passing on January 9 at the age of 65, the cast took to social media to pay their respects.

Stamos, who played musician Jesse Katsopolis, wrote, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much, Bobby." Coulier, who played comedian Joey Gladstone, wrote, "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave." Cameron, Sweetin (Stephanie), and Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) starred in the Netflix sequel with Saget, Stamos, and Coulier making recurring appearances that saw Cameron's D.J. Tanner-Fuller, who's widowed herself getting help from her sister, neighbor, and the trio who helped raised her. "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much," Cameron wrote. "This can't be reality. There will NEVER be another. My heart is shattered. We love you [Bob Saget]," wrote Ashley Olsen.

