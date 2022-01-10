Full House Shares Loving Family Tribute to Co-Star & Friend Bob Saget

You'd seldom find any families as close knit as the TV family from Full House, which was a bond that lasted from its original run on ABC from 1987-1995 to its sequel series Fuller House on Netflix that ran from 2016-2020. As news trickled in about the passing of Bob Saget, who played family patriarch and media personality Danny Tanner, on January 9, tributes from the cast individually poured in from John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone), Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner), Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen (Michelle Tanner), and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibler). Adding in since are Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and creator Jeff Franklin. Sweetin posted on Instagram.

There aren't enough words to express what I'm feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was.

One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, "I love you". Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, "I love you more…"

There are so many songs that I hear of and think of him… he introduced me to some of my favorite music through the years. Talking comedy bits with him. The love of standup and comedy history he shared. The hundreds of inside jokes we all had, the kind that only a family knows and that nobody else will ever understand or think is funny. Notes sessions on the show, sitting and laughing all together at the kitchen table on set. He and Dave dancing together at my 13th Birthday party, being ridiculous, as usual. Spending weekends at his house with his daughters when I was young, and having blueberry pancakes. The time I out "Bob'd" Bob, with some joke I told. Him telling me he was proud of me.

These are just a few of the special memories I hold in my heart and that keep playing on the carousel of memories in my mind.

Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn't even get that frustrated. Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn't have or thought maybe he took a joke too far. He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others. Whether it was personally or through SO many of his different avenues of philanthropy.

He gave great hugs too.

I would always say "you're the best TV dad ever". And he was.

I'll miss you Bob.

I'll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would've wanted that.

But you were supposed to be here longer…

How Rude.

Thank you all for the love.

And to his amazing wife @eattravelrock and my FH family- we'll get through this together.

💔💔💔