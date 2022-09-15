DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 4 Promo: Cameron Loses Control

Like any good murder mystery, when one or two things seem connected? Then, everything has the potential to be connected, and no one is above suspicion. That's where things stand for Courtney (Brec Bassinger) heading into next week's episode of The CW's DC's Stargirl, S03E04 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence." Everybody seems to have something over everyone, while someone is monitoring it all as things unwind. And while Sylvester's (Joel McHale) episode-ending fate leaves a lot of questions for next week, the promo you're about to see focuses on Cameron (Hunter Sansone) and the power that's growing within him that's becoming impossible to control. Unfortunately for Courtney…

Here's a look at the official promo & overview for The CW's DC's Stargirl S03E04 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence" (directed by Walter Carlos Garcia and written by Paula Sevenbergen):

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 4 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence" – BACK TO THE SCENE OF THE CRIME – After one of Sylvester's (Joel McHale) plans results in an unexpected outcome, Pat (Luke Wilson) calls upon an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) uncovers a new suspect in their murder investigation, and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) reaches out to Cameron (Hunter Sansone). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Hunter Sansone, and Alkoya Brunson also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode, written by Paula Sevenbergen.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.