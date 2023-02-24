Dead Boy Detectives Moving From HBO Max to "Sandman" Home, Netflix? Reports are that HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives series adaptation will be making a move to Netflix, home of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.

Following up on Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav promise that WBD was back in the business of licensing out its content to other streaming services, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting exclusively that Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") upcoming series adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives is moving from HBO Max to Netflix. Reports are that the series was shopped because it didn't fir with the new DCU structure being put into place by DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran. In addition, the producers were given the green light to shope the series when it was learned that the series wouldn't be able to hit screens until 2024. Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery and Berlanti Productions did not immediately respond to THR's reporting or request for comment. The move to Netflix makes sense, with the streamer also being the home of the popular live-action adaptation of Gaiman's The Sandman (which Dead Boy Detectives has storyline connections with).

What We Know About HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives

HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives offers a fresh take on the ghost story with an exploration of loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) & Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) – two dead British teenagers and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series… only darker (and possibly on acid). Michael Beach's Tragic Mick is a melancholy walrus trapped in a human body who helps the Dead Boys out sometimes. Joshua Colley's Monty is an affable, astrology-loving teen who can see ghosts… and falls pretty hard for Edwin Payne. Lindsey Gort's Maxine is a quirky librarian in Port Townsend with a big, messy secret. Additionally, the series cast includes Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, Jenn Lyon as Esther, Lukas Gage as Cat King, Caitlin Reilly as Litty, Max Jenkins as Kingham, and David Iacono as David the Demon.

Yockey wrote the pilot episode and will serve as co-showrunner Schwartz. Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) are executive producers on the series. Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, upcoming Green Lantern) directed the pilot episode and also served as an executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden (Superman & Lois). Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

And here's a look back at Yockey's tweet from earlier this year confirming the line-up of directors for the season:

Happy New Year folks! Here's our absolutely killer roster of directors for Season One. ☠️☠️🔍 @DCComics @hbomax #DeadBoyDetectives Lee Toland Krieger

Glen Winter

Cheryl Dunye

Andi Armaganian

Amanda Tapping

Pete Chatmon

Richard Speight pic.twitter.com/04w2H1HcFS — Steve Yockey (@SleepyPanda76) January 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet