The Rookie North: New Report Sounds Promising for Spinoff Pilot

A new report from earlier today offered some promising news regarding the future of The Rookie North and the spinoff's pilot hopes.

Article Summary The Rookie North spinoff could be nearing an off-cycle pilot order at ABC, with promising new buzz about its future released.

Lionsgate Television and 20th Television are co-producing the Washington-set series starring a rookie cop.

The lead is expected to be in his 40s-50s and will play a former overachiever starting fresh in law enforcement.

The show is expected to share The Rookie's ensemble approach and is executive-produced by writer Alexi Hawley and flagship series star Nathan Fillion.

Back in December 2024, it was reported that ABC was looking to expand the universe of Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie. Lionsgate Television and 20th Television were in early development on the project, with Hawley writing the police-based spinoff. The new series would be set in Washington state and focus on a male police officer (reportedly named Alex) who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act. Along with penning the project, Hawley is also set to executive-produce alongside Fillion, Bill Norcross (whose life story inspired the franchise series) – all EPs on The Rookie – and Michelle Chapman. Lionsgate Television and 20th Television would co-produce the series.

In a report from Deadline Hollywood earlier today, sources offered some updates on how The Rookie North was looking – and it's sounding promising. Sources speaking with DH shared that "North" could be nearing an off-cycle pilot order. The casting of "a TV star in his 40s-50s" is reportedly seen as the final step before a pilot green light (with "a handful of known actors" having reportedly been approached). In addition, the lead character is described as "a former overachiever who becomes a rookie cop after his life did not go as planned." The series is expected to have an ensemble approach similar to the original series.

With tonight bringing the Season 7 finale of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, we have some end-of-the-season updated and more to pass along. First up, Hawley offered an update on the previously announced spinoff set to take place in Washington state and spotlighting a male cop making a major change in his life. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, Hawley shared, "I've been going back and there's a script, I've been doing some drafts and getting some notes. You know me, I'm a hopeful person, so I remain hopeful. I mean, it would be a great thing. So let's see." Craig Erwich, President, Disney Television Group, noted that he didn't have any additional news to share when asked by Deadline Hollywood during Disney's Upfronts presentation from earlier today.

