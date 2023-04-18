Dead Boy Detectives: Steve Yockey Confirms Season 1 Wrapped Production Steve Yockey, Beth Schwartz & Netflix's series adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives has wrapped production.

Close to a month after Lindsey Gort (Station 19, All Rise), aka Maxine, took to Instagram to confirm that she had wrapped filming with "a wonderful group of weirdos" that she got to "make weird with these past few months," the official word has come down. That's right, Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") upcoming (now) Netflix series adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives has wrapped production on the first season. "Official wrap on [Dead Boy Detectives] S1 production," Yockey wrote to kick off the tweet, sharing some very good news. "Got to do some things today I never imagined would happen. Can't wait for y'all to see."

Here's a look at Yockey's tweet confirming a wrap on the first season's production – and dropping a very interesting tease in the middle of it:

Official wrap on #DeadBoyDetectives S1 production. Got to do some things today I never imagined would happen. Can't wait for y'all to see. ☠️☠️🔎 pic.twitter.com/HKBKBHEupi — Steve Yockey (@SleepyPanda76) April 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

What We Know About Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives

Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives offers a fresh take on the ghost story with an exploration of loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) & Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) – two dead British teenagers and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series… only darker (and possibly on acid). Michael Beach's Tragic Mick is a melancholy walrus trapped in a human body who helps the Dead Boys out sometimes. Joshua Colley's Monty is an affable, astrology-loving teen who can see ghosts… and falls pretty hard for Edwin Payne. Lindsey Gort's Maxine is a quirky librarian in Port Townsend with a big, messy secret. Additionally, the series cast includes Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, Jenn Lyon as Esther, Lukas Gage as Cat King, Caitlin Reilly as Litty, Max Jenkins as Kingham, and David Iacono as David the Demon.

Happy New Year folks! Here's our absolutely killer roster of directors for Season One. ☠️☠️🔍 @DCComics @hbomax #DeadBoyDetectives Lee Toland Krieger

Glen Winter

Cheryl Dunye

Andi Armaganian

Amanda Tapping

Pete Chatmon

Richard Speight pic.twitter.com/04w2H1HcFS — Steve Yockey (@SleepyPanda76) January 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Yockey wrote the pilot episode and will serve as co-showrunner alongside Schwartz. Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, upcoming Green Lantern) directed the pilot episode and also served as an executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden (Superman & Lois). Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.