Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: Spider-Man: The Animated Series, X-Men '97

Didn't X-Men '97 Already Resolve That Big Spider-Man: TAS Cliffhanger?

Marvel Comics' Spider-Man ’94 looks to resolve that big Spider-Man: The Animated Series cliffhanger - but didn't X-Men '97 already do that?

As you may have heard, Marvel Comics announced earlier this week that this September will bring Spider-Man '94, a new five-issue series stemming from the popular '90s animated series from writer J.M. DeMatteis and artist Jim Towe. The series looks to follow up on the animated series finale cliffhanger in "Chapter II: Farewell, Spider-Man" (directed by Bob Richardson and written by Spider-Man: The Animated Series head writer John Semper, and airing on January 31, 1998) and offer new adventures. Since the news hit, we've learned from Semper that not only was he not involved in the project, but he was also never given a heads-up about the project (more on that below). There's also another issue that we alluded to yesterday that we wanted to bring up again in more detail. While the upcoming comic book series can tell all of the new tales it wants, Marvel Animation and Disney+'s X-Men '97 already beat them to the punch.

Before X-Men '97 wrapped up its first season, fans of 1994's Spider-Man: TAS were treated to an appearance from Christopher Daniel Barnes's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler at the end of "Tolerance Is Extinction, Part 1" (directed by Chase Conley and written by Beau DeMayo and Anthony Sellitti). Considering how popular Spider-Man: TAS remains to this day, having the character appear in the mega-popular animated streaming series, knowing that it's part of a larger connected animated universe, had fans taking to social media to push for a "Spider-Man '98" animated series. But DeMayo and the team weren't quite done doing right by "Spider-Man" fans.

When the action in "Tolerance Is Extinction, Part 1" goes street-level, we see how folks are reacting to what they're seeing—and guess which couple is watching a news broadcast of the fighting on a television in the window of a destroyed store? Yup, Peter and MJ—together. Why is that a big deal? Because the original "Spider-Man" animated series ended with Peter making his way through the multiverse with Madame Web in an effort to find the real MJ after learning that the MJ he thought he knew was actually a clone, meaning that Peter's MJ was somewhere out in the multiverse. Well, based on the reunion that we saw, it was safe to say that Peter & MJ got a rare "happily ever after" – at least this once.

Spider-Man: TAS Head Writer Not Involved with Marvel Comics Sequel

"NO, I am NOT involved with this comic book and no one approached me to be involved in any way," Semper wrote in a social media post earlier this week, noting that a text from a friend was the first he was hearing of it. While he has kind words about DeMatteis and wishes them well, Semper makes it clear that "they are NOT my creative choices, nor do they represent any oversight by me." Semper adds that he would've at least appreciated a heads-up, but "I have long ago abandoned all expectation that Marvel would acknowledge any of my contributions to the Marvel universe," citing what's now become known as the Spider-verse as an example. Even with all of that, Semper encouraged fans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Spider-Man: The Animated Series (and support his new animated series, Weather Hunters).

Here's a look at Semper's post, followed by the official overview for Spider-Man '94 released by Marvel Comics for the limited series:

THE HIT '90s ANIMATED SERIES RETURNS! After searching to the ends of the Multiverse, PETER PARKER – the AMAZING, the SPECTACULAR, the RADIOACTIVE Web-Head himself – A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, swings back into the streets of New York City with his beloved Mary Jane Watson in tow! But what's this? One of these villains is not like the others: Witness this universe's debut of not one, but TWO of Spider-Man's greatest villains from the comics—MORLUN and KAINE! Break out your action figures, and post up in front of the TV as we bring you back to the greatest era of animated super hero television in history! You're never going to expect the twists and turns ahead for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!