Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: massive, quested

Quested #1 Returns (Properly) in Massive August 2026 Full Solicits

Quested by Michael Calero and Kit Wallis returns (properly) for Season Three #1 in Massive Publishing's August 2026 Full Solicits

Article Summary Quested Season Three #1 arrives in Massive Publishing’s August 2026 solicits, marking the proper return of Michael Calero and Kit Wallis’ fantasy series.

After July’s $20 early-release foil edition, Quested #1 gets a standard wider release for $4.99, making the new season far more accessible.

Quested #1 is the first of a three-part season as Jinx and Hamo race to escape the mirror universe and reunite with Lithia and Speye.

The Pawn Shop Crew faces underworld creatures and mounting chaos as Quested heads toward an action-packed conclusion to the Lothar Saga.

Last month, Massive Publishing saw the return of Quested by Michael Calero and Kit Wallis, with a premium "early release" foil version for twenty bucks in their Massive Select July 2026 solicits and solicitations. Well, if you can hold out for a month for Quested Season Three #1, you can get it a lot cheaper… in Massive Publishing's August 2026 solicits and solicitations

QUESTED #1 (OF 3)

(W) Michael Calero (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Ludo Lullabi

Quested returns with an action packed 3-Part season featuring everyone's favorite Pawn Shop Crew! Jinx & Hamo must escape the mirror universe to reunite with Lithia and Speye as creatures from the underworld terrorizing their city. The Pawn Shop Crew has their hands full trying to get back to business in this exciting conclusion to the "Lothar Saga". This Early Release exclusive features stunning artwork from Ludo Lullabi (Ghost Pepper / Battle Chasers) on high-quality foil and will give readers a chance to get an early look at the upcoming season.

$4.99 8/26/2026

Quested is a fantasy comedy comic that follows Jinx, son of the legendary quester Lothar, a cynical, morally ambiguous pawn shop owner and con artist in a neon-lit fantasy world called Faerbraun. Jinx prefers running scams with his crew, stocking his shop with ill-got magical goods for other adventurers, over heroic quests. Things go wrong when a scheme involving a fake princess kidnapping turns real, leading to Jinx's death… and a second chance at life tied to becoming a genuine hero, or else reality collapses, and he faces a nasty afterlife. The series fuses gritty, attitude-filled vibe of Hellboy with playful fantasy-adventure spirit of The Legend of Zelda, complete with dungeon bosses, lizard henchmen, rupees, and more. Created by Michael Calero, Thomas Parson, and Kit Wallis, it was an early hit for Massive Publishing, founded in 2022.

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