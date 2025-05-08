Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: dig, parks and recreations

Dig: "Parks and Rec" Duo Poehler & Schur Reunite for Peacock Comedy

Dig, adapted from the book by Kate Myers, will be adapted by "Parks and Rec's" Amy Poehler and Mike Schur for a new comedy series on Peacock.

Article Summary Amy Poehler and Mike Schur reunite for Dig, a new comedy series heading to Peacock.

The series follows four women at a Greek archaeological dig who uncover a history-altering secret.

The show is adapted from Kate Myers' book, bringing sharp humor and conspiracies to TV.

J.J. Philbin joins as writer, with Poehler starring and a powerhouse producing team on board.

Peacock has announced the series pickup of the new comedy DIG, from Emmy Award-winning executive producer Mike Schur (A Man on the Inside, The Good Place, Parks and Recreation) and Emmy Award-winning actor and executive producer Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation, Inside Out 2). Schur and Poehler will co-write the pilot episode and executive produce the series, with Poehler set to star. The series marks the first collaboration between the pair since Parks and Recreation, which aired its series finale in 2015. In Dig, four women working at an archeological dig in Greece are at wildly different crossroads in their lives. When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy. Hilarity ensues! What a pesky dig!

In the original book, on a remote archeological dig site in Greece, the mythic home of the first Olympics, four women discover an unusual artifact. It's a piece of history that definitely shouldn't exist. And for the head archaeologist in charge, a relic himself, it means something's gone horribly wrong. Elise, Kara, Z, and Patty all find themselves digging here together, but they couldn't be farther apart. Kara's a polished conservator calling off her wedding. Patty and her bowl cut are desperate for love. Millennial Z just got dumped and fired yet again. And Elise, their star excavator, is a lone wolf about to go rogue. To figure out what they're really digging for, and to topple the man who wants to hide their history, these dirt-crusted colleagues must become what they've avoided for years—friends. If they put their own messes aside for one summer, they might just make the discovery of a lifetime.

J.J. Philbin (Only Murders in the Building, Single Parents) will also serve as a writer on DIG. Poehler, Schur, and Philbin are also executive producers, with Schur executive producing under his Fremulon banner. Morgan Sackett executive produces as well, along with Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue, and Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Poehler's Paper Kite. Myers is a co-executive producer. Universal Television — where Poehler, Schur, and Sackett are under overall deals — is the studio. Dig will premiere on Peacock.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!