Doctor Odyssey S01E02 "Singles Week" Images; S01E03, S01E04 Overviews

Check out what's ahead with the next three episodes of ABC and Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson-starring high-seas drama series Doctor Odyssey.

It feels good knowing that we're not alone when it comes to writer and executive producer Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey. Maybe it has to do with what we expect from a Murphy series – tons of twists and turns – or maybe we've just gotten conditioned to always arch our brows at every series we see. Whatever the case, we can't shake this feeling that there is a whole lot more going on with this show than what they've been showing us – you could sense the vibes during the pilot episode, but we just can't put our finger on it. For now, all we can do is keep watching with our radars tuned up – and to make things easier for you, we have the overview and images for this week's episode, S01E02: "Singles Week," and the official overviews for S01E03: "Plastic Surgery Week" and S01E04: "Wellness Week."

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episode 2 "Singles Week" Preview

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episodes 2: "Singles Week" – It's Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max (Joshua Jackson), Tristan (Sean Teale), and Avery (Phillipa Soo) navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order. Written by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken.

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episodes 3: "Plastic Surgery Week" – Plastic Surgery Week on The Odyssey brings new faces and fresh features to be carefully maintained by the medical team. Meanwhile, when the owner's wife comes on board, Capt. Massey (Don Johnson) must juggle charm and skillful dodging to sidestep her advances. Written by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken.

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episodes 4: "Wellness Week" – During a week dedicated to wellness, The Odyssey ironically finds itself overwhelmed by a surge of ailing patients. Meanwhile, Tristan's (Sean Teale) new romance sparks jealousy, and Capt. Massey (Don Johnson) must bring the ship to safety in the midst of a hurricane. Written by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken.

ABC's Doctor Odyssey stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

