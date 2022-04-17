Doctor Who: Ace, Tegan, The Master & More Return for Final Special

It's a mantra that we feel like we've been repeating every day for the past three years. As you well know, today found The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) confronting the "Legend of the Sea Devils" in the second of Whittaker & showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three specials before wrapping up this fall with the centenary special. From there, Russell T. Davies returns to take over as showrunner (with a new Doctor along for the run) for Series 14 being eyed for Fall 2023 (with rumblings of some "happenings" that may happen before then). But before we get to next year, there's one final special still to come this year that might just set the tone for what's to come. And with the screening of "Legend of the Sea Devils" on Sunday afternoon/evening (US or UK) came intel on The Thirteenth Doctor's final adventure- and we have Cybermen, the Master (Sacha Dhawan)… and yes, the return of Ace (Sophie Aldred) and Tegan (Janet Fielding).

"This is the day you die…" – The Thirteenth Doctor faces the forces that mass against her in her final adventure. Autumn 2022:

Recently, Chibnall opened up to the RadioTimes.com about if he will pull a Davies and return at some point, why it's important for a showrunner to make their own mark on the long-running series, and if he believes Davies will follow up on some of the bigger additions to the show's lore that he added during his time:

Chibnall Isn't Shy Addressing If He Will Ever Return to "Doctor Who": "Absolutely never again! Clear red line, final script. I never expected to come back after working with Steven [Moffat], really, and I'd turned it down a couple of times after that. I never thought I'd be offered the job and built into that is why I wanted to keep it to a very specific three-series thing. Supervising teenagers' revision is taking up my time now and there's lots of other things to write! I will happily sit back and watch. For all that it's been gorgeous all along, now it's like, 'Oh I remember this. This is what real life is like!'"

Chibnall: "Oh, I Fully Expect Russell to Ignore It!": "You're not carrying a vase across a room – you've got to get in there and say what you want about the show, the character, and the world. It's one of the few drama series without a written bible, and every era contains a contradiction or left-turn from what has come before. Any future showrunner will ignore it or run with it," Chibnall explained when asked if he thought Davies would follow up on the things he brought to the show's lore.

Chibnall on Why Davies' Return is Good News for "Doctor Who" Fans: "Everybody should have a big smile on their face. Russell is one of the elite showrunners and 'Who' is very lucky to have him, especially off the back of 'It's a Sin,' one of the greatest shows of all time. For him to have incredible ideas and passion for it, to want to take it forward again – that's fab. Nobody has a greater love for "Doctor Who.'"