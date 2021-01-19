Doctor Who Alum Noel Clarke Sounds Open to Being The Next Doctor

Looks like today's a good day to look back on some famous faces who used to appear on the BBC's Doctor Who. Earlier today, we reported on Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, Collateral) letting us come along as she looked back on her time on the series in the episode "Blink" as Sally Sparrow- the same episode that first introduced the Weeping Angels to the long-running show's rogues gallery. Next up, we have actor, writer, and director Noel Clarke (Metrosexuality, Bulletproof) stepping onto the nostalgia train- but it sounds like Clarke might also have an eye on the future.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian covering his career as well as recent controversies and current topics, Clarke had nothing but good things to say about his five-year run on the BBC series and would be more than happy to return to the role of Mickey Smith if asked. With the rumors circulating that Whittaker may leave after Series 13, the question had to be asked. Would Clarke be interested in taking the keys to the TARDIS and becoming the first in-canon Black male Doctor? "Well, there's a conversation to be had," Clarke responded with a laugh. "There, I said it. 'Noel Clarke set to return to 'Doctor Who.'" Let the dumpster fires of random speculation burn high and bright over that juicy bit of clickbait (and yes, we will take him up on his subtle dare)

The first episode of the Doctor Who revival "Rose" introduced viewers to Mickey, the boyfriend of Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) and pretty much your typical teenage boy. But over time, Mickey would go from just a traveler on the TARDIS to a skilled ally who would go on to protect a parallel Earth from the Cybermen before returning to his own Earth. From there, he would marry Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) and the two would work closely with Torchwood before ultimately becoming an independent team or planet protectors ("Journey's End"/"The End of Time").