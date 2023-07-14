Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Ncuti Gatwa, preview

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Sports Serious Style in New Preview Image

What better way to end a work week then with a fresh look at Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor from the new series of the BBC's Doctor Who.

After Showrunner Russell T. Davies, Fourteenth Doctor David Tennant, and Catherine Tate (Donna Noble) finish popping bottles on the three-episode 60th-anniversary event, a new era of Doctor Who will be getting underway. Because once we're done celebrating the past, we springboard into its future with Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa & companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) set for a Christmas Special before Series 14 hits in 2024 (with work on Series 15 already underway). Recently, Gatwa has had a lot to share with Rolling Stone UK regarding joining the long-running series. But for this go-around, we're actually getting a fresh look at a previously-exclusive image from the upcoming series – and yes, it's as stylish as ever but with a nice serious vibe to it, too.

And here's a look at the tweet that went live earlier today with the preview image:

And here's a chance to get to know Gatwa a little better via a BBC video released not long after his casting news was announced where our new Doctor gets us up-to-speed on the Time Lord – followed by a look back at a previous chance to get to know Gatwa & Gibson better:

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!