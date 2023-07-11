Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Ncuti Gatwa, preview

Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa: "I Am The Doctor… The Doctor Is Me"

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa offers insight into the Fifteenth Doctor, binge-watching the show & connecting personally with the Doctor.

As summer slowly begins to give way to thoughts of the fall, Doctor Who fans are getting themselves ready for a powerful end to the year. In November, showrunner Russell T. Davies, Fourteenth Doctor David Tennant & Catherine Tate (Donna Noble) will be spearheading a three-episode 60th-anniversary event. From there, we have our Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa & companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) set for the Christmas Special – all leading up to Series 14 in 2024 (with work on Series 15 already underway). For this go-around, we get to slow things down a bit to shine a spotlight on Gatwa, who was the focus of an excellent interview/profile for Rolling Stone UK. In the following highlights, Gatwa offers some (spoilers!) insight into his Doctor, how he felt about the long-running series after bing-watching it (a week before his audition), and why "The Doctor is me" on a very personal level.

Gatwa Shares Some Fifteenth Doctor Insights: "My Doctor is emotionally vulnerable. He hides it with humour, but he's lonely. I can't say much more than that; I don't want to spoil anything. But he's also energetic! The poor cameramen struggled to keep up."

Gatwa on Being Binge-Watching-Converted to "Doctor Who": "I fell in love with it. When you watch it, you forget all your troubles, You go to space or to another time. You have adventures," Gatwa shared, discussing his feelings on the show after binge-watching every episode since 2005.

Gatwa Connects with The Doctor on a Personal Level: "This person survived a genocide. This person fits in everywhere and nowhere. I am the Doctor. The Doctor is me. I decided that I had to get this role," Gatwa shared, seeing similarities in his family fleeing the genocide in Rwanda with The Doctor's backstory of seeing his fellow Time Lords wiped out.

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris.

