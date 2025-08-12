Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: RTD Has "Nothing to Report"; All Up to BBC, Disney Now

During the Pilot TV podcast, Russell T. Davies updated fans on where things stand with Doctor Who and The War Between the Land and the Sea.

For those of you looking for an update on how things are looking over in "The Whoniverse," Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies has some good news and some not-so-great news to share. Checking in with the Pilot TV podcast heading into the weekend, Davies has some very promising things to share about the spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea, currently in post-production. But before we get to that, it was nice to see that we had some hosts who asked the big question about the franchise series. "I didn't come on this podcast to announce any news. There's nothing to report, nothing's happening. You'll know when you know, when we know. I don't know," Davies shared. "Conversations are between the BBC and Disney. I don't work for either of them. I work for Bad Wolf, so I'm not part of those rooms. So I literally don't know. And even people I work with every day, so they couldn't know what's really going on. I'm going, 'I don't know.' I really don't know."

As for the Doctor Who spinoff, Davies couldn't say enough good things about it, sharing, "I'm immensely proud of it. I think it's absolutely brilliant. It's like we had a good idea." Regarding when we can expect it to hit screens, Davies noted that he wasn't made aware of when that would be happening, but it sounds like it's going to be worth the wait. "Sometimes you finish a show and they're, 'Great, good, we did a really good job.' Sometimes they go through post-production, where everything comes in. You work on the effects, on the music, and the grading of it. Sometimes magic happens — and it's happening with this. It's even better than we thought it was! I'm delighted with it."

Here's a look at the latest edition of the Pilot TV podcast, which was filmed in front of a live audience on August 8th, 2025:

