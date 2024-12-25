Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who Season 2 Teaser: Ruby, Belinda, Mrs. Flood, UNIT & More!

Set for 2025, this Doctor Who Season 2 teaser previews new and returning companions, Mrs. Flood, UNIT, and so much more - here's a look!

We know that Varada Sethu joined the cast as new companion Belinda Chandra and that Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE (Ludwig, EastEnders) was recently announced as also joining. Back in September, there were reports that Emmy Award winner Archie Panjabi (Under the Bridge, The Good Wife) was tapped as a villain. Of course, Showrunner Russell T. Davies has more than done his part to drop clues along the way (more on that below). Of course, we're talking about the second season of Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Doctor Who. Heading into today's Nicola Coughlan-starring, Steven Moffat-written Christmas Special, "Joy to the World," we were keeping fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed that we would get a teaser/trailer for the second season – and guess what? That's exactly what we got, with a look at a new and returning companion, some friendly faces, Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), and a ten-ton tease that some gods aren't quite done with our Doctor – with the series set to return in 2025.

Doctor Who Season 2: Eccleston Era Weapon Returns & More

Even with the spotlight shining brightly on "Joy to the World" leading into Christmas Day, that didn't mean there wasn't time to look ahead at what the second season had to offer viewers. In Doctor Who Magazine #611, RTD did just that with a Doctor Who-themed edition of "The 12 Days of Christmas" that had some key clues to what viewers can expect from the second season:

"Twelve eps-a-counting!" RTD teased that an acronym for the title of Season 2 Episode 1 is "TRR."

"Ten scenes-a-heading!" RTD notes that the header for Episode 8 Scene 10 reads: "INT. CUTAWAY, METAL DOOR 2" (RTD: "Oh but wait till you find out what's behind that metal door! Not to mention Doors 1 and 3. Scream!)

"Nine eras-a-remembering!" RTD teases that a weapon from the time of Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor "is about to make a terrifying return. I knew nothing about it until the writer handed in their magnificent script, and… pow! What a comeback!"

"Eight shows-a-glimpsing!" Though not confirmed until it actually airs, RTD notes that we could be getting a Season 2 teaser trailer over Christmas "with some amazing guest stars in there." But this was the part that really caught our eye: "We kept quiet about next year's actors while Season 1 was centre stage, or it would've looked confusing."

"Seven words-a-listing!" RTD offers seven words from Episode 7: "It contains violets, owl, threshold, poppy, slip, Chinese, and Persephone."

"Four words-a-puzzling!" RTD offered a four-worded tease that will mean something at some point: "Tables don't do that."

"Three words-a-naming!": RTD refers to one of the characters in Season 2 "is a complex beast" who is "Possibly the production team's favourite. And very quotable!" The character was known by the shorthand RAD and noted in shots as "RAD enters the room," "RAD meets the Doctor," and "RAD is sad."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!