Elsbeth Season 3: Stephen Colbert Reportedly Set as Guest Star

Stephen Colbert is reportedly guest-starring in CBS and Robert King & Michelle King's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth Season 3.

The hit series returns with a special episode on CBS in October before moving to Thursdays.

Production is underway, with Carrie Preston returning as the unconventional Elsbeth Tascioni.

CBS Fall Premiere Week includes new seasons of Matlock, Ghosts, Fire Country, and the debut of Sheriff Country.

With production on the third season of CBS and Robert King & Michelle King's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth underway ahead of its special season premiere in October (more on that in a minute), it appears late-night host Stephen Colbert will be getting a chance to sneak in some screen time before the network shuts down The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for good. Deadline Hollywood is reporting (with Vulture first reporting) that Colbert's guest-starring role (which reportedly filmed this week) will see him playing the host of the fictional Way Late with Scotty Bristol. However, CBS declined to comment on the reporting.

Here's a rundown of how "CBS Premiere Week" is working in October, with Matlock and Elsbeth getting special Sunday returns :

Sunday, October 12th, will feature Matlock (8:30-9:30 pm ET) and Elsbeth (9:30-10:30 pm ET) debuting their respective season openers with special "sneak peeks" before moving to their respective Thursday timeslots on October 16th with original episodes.

Monday, October 13th, brings the second season premiere of Watson (10:00 – 11:00 pm ET).

Thursday, October 16th, offers the fifth season premiere of Ghosts, and new episodes of Matlock and Elsbeth.

Friday, October 17th, will see the fourth season premiere of Fire Country (8:00 – 9:00 pm ET) and the series premiere of the spinoff series Sheriff Country (9:00 – 10:00 pm ET). The following week (October 24th), the two shows will swap timeslots moving forward.

Sunday, October 19th, brings the third season premiere of Tracker (8:00 – 9:00 pm ET).

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

