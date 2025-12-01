Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: eternally yours, ghosts

Eternally Yours: Ed Weeks Join "Ghosts" Creators' Vampire Comedy

Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project) has joined the cast of Ghosts creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's vampire family comedy pilot, Eternally Yours.

After word came down last year that Ghosts creators/showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman were developing the vampire family comedy Eternally Yours for CBS, we learned over the past summer that the network had given the project a pilot order. Written and executive produced by Port and Wiseman, the series is described as "an eternal love story about two vampires who have been married for five hundred years, and their struggles to accept the human who is dating their daughter." Earlier today, the news hit that Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project, Not Dead Yet) has been tapped for a lead role.

"Nobility back in the Middle Ages, Charles is now a pencil pusher who, along with his family, has to move every few years to avoid attracting attention to the fact that they never age. Charles disdains modernity and the weak-minded humans who inhabit it, which makes it all the worse when he learns his vampire daughter is now dating one," read the official character description for Weeks's character, one half of the troubled vampire parents. With filming expected to begin early next year, the project is anticipated to premiere in Fall 2026, pending an official series order. If the series ends up being paired with Ghosts on Thursday night, it will be interesting to see where Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is moved to on CBS's primetime lineup. A move to Monday nights might be a good one, serving as a lead-in for the Tom Ellis-starring CIA.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the project sees Port and Wiseman executive-producing alongside Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang of The Tannenbaum Co. Port and Wiseman's Ghosts returns this week to kick off a run of new episodes leading into the end-of-year break.

