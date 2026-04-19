Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria Season 3: Our Updated S03E02 "America My Dream" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's second chapter of HBO's Euphoria Season 3, with Rue and Jules getting some one-on-one time and more.

Article Summary Euphoria Season 3 Episode 2 "America My Dream" airs tonight amid rumors this could be the final season.

Rue and Jules are set for significant one-on-one time as mysteries deepen and relationships shift.

Laurie's backstory may finally be revealed, with new clues dropping in images and trailer teasers.

Check out previews, image galleries, and a look ahead at what's still to come this season.

As rumblings continue to grow that the current season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow-starring Euphoria could very well be its last, we've got your preview for tonight's episode, S02E02: "America My Dream." While an official overview wasn't released when this was worked up (though we may have updated since then), we do have an image gallery and season trailer that offer some big-time clues about what the season still has to offer. Tonight, it looks like Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Schafer) will have some one-on-one time together, and there are rumblings that we will be getting a whole lot of Laurie's (Martha Kelly) backstory – here's a look:

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 2: "America My Dream" Preview

Euphoria S03E02: "America My Dream" – A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. Here's a look at the image gallery for tonight's episode, followed by a new season trailer previewing what's still to come, a look behind the scenes at the season opener, and a recap of the first two seasons (in case you need a little reminder here and there).

A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. Returning for the third season are Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace. Returning guest stars include Colman Domingo, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, and Marsha Gambles.

The lineup of guest stars this season includes Sharon Stone, ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hébert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Vinnie Hacker.

Created, written, directed, and executive-produced by Sam Levinson, HBO's Euphoria is executive-produced by Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon. The series is based on the Israeli series from HOT, created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

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