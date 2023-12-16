Posted in: CBS, HBO, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Bill Maher, cbs, everybody loves raymond, Ray Romano

Everybody Loves Raymond: But Ray Romano Doesn't Love Reboot Idea

Speaking with Bill Maher, Ray Romano explained why fans of Everybody Loves Raymond shouldn't be expecting a reboot or revival anytime soon.

Article Summary Ray Romano discusses on Real Time with Bill Maher why Everybody Loves Raymond won't reboot.

The original series' legacy and timing prompted Romano and showrunner Phil Rosenthal to end at Season 8.

Reboot deemed impossible due to the passing of cast members Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts.

Romano focusing on the upcoming Netflix dark comedy series No Good Deed, collaborating with an acclaimed cast.

While revivals & spinoffs have worked for Paramount+'s Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier, NBC's Melissa Rauch & John Larroquette-starring Night Court, and ABC's "Roseanne" spinoff The Conners, Ray Romano is making it clear that Everybody Loves Raymond won't be following in their footsteps anytime soon. Speaking with Bill Maher during Friday's edition of HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, Romano offered two reasons for why a reboot won't happen.

"They're [reboots] never as good. We want to leave with our legacy with what it is," Romano explained. "The rest of the cast was happy to go on, but myself and Phil Rosenthal – who ran the show – we wanted it to end in Season 8, because we just felt it, we felt it [was] time." But even if Romano was in favor of a return, there's the sad reality that a reunion is now impossible. "It's now out of the question because, unfortunately, the parents are gone: Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts." Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts portrayed Raymond "Ray" Barone's (Romano) parents Frank & Marie Barone, with Boyle passing away in 2006 and Roberts passing away in 2016. Along with Romano, Boyle, and Roberts, the series also starred Patricia Heaton (Debra Barone) and Brad Garrett (Robert Barone).

Next up for Romano is Liz Feldman's (Dead to Me) No Good Deed, co-starring Lisa Kudrow, Luke Wilson, Linda Cardellini, Teyonah Parris, Abbi Jacobson, and Poppy Liu. The upcoming new series is a dark comedy that, over eight half-hour episodes, follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish-style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare. Feldman also serves as executive producer alongside Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum via production company Gloria Sanchez Productions (May December, Booksmart, Hustlers); Christie Smith; and series director Silver Tree (You, Dead to Me).

