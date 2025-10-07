Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: family guy

Family Guy EPs Make It Official: RIP Ernie the Giant Chicken

The horror of Ernie the Giant Chicken's violent and gruesome death on Family Guy is canon, with the show's executive producers confirming it.

Article Summary Ernie the Giant Chicken is officially dead on Family Guy, killed by Meg in a shocking, violent showdown.

The death took place in Season 23's "The Chicken or the Meg" episode, ending Ernie's feud with Peter Griffin.

Family Guy executive producers confirm Ernie's demise is canon, ending his recurring role for good(???)

Relive Meg's gruesome confrontation with Ernie and see why producers say the chicken's story is finally over.

It finally happened on FOX's Family Guy – Ernie the Giant Chicken is dead! And he's not coming back! Not a dream! Not a hoax! He is dead! Dead! DEAD! And it was Meg who killed him, violently, gorily, mercilessly. Oh, the humanity! Oh tempora! Oh mores! Nooooooooo! That's for those of you who care about this sort of thing, whether it's Family Guy or the plight of giant chickens everywhere. This is a tragedy. Pretty much. Probably. What? Why are you looking at me like that? I just report the news.

The fateful deed occurred during the Family Guy Season 23 episode "The Chicken or the Meg," where Meg began a romance with Ernie's teenage son Nugget. Ernie has had a brutally violent history with Peter throughout the series. After another chance encounter with Peter, Ernie threatened Meg with an ultimatum: either cut ties with Peter or stop dating Nugget. Meg did what any sensible girl with a controlling giant chicken who was her boyfriend's father would do: she cut his fucking head off, and let his headless body run around the front yard for a few seconds before finally slumping over. Remember that this is the same Meg who cut off her own foot to escape her ankle bracelet and flee from home confinement. There was no way she was going to take that ultimatum well.

"I think that the chicken has gone the way of all flesh," executive producer Alec Sulkin told TVLine. "Honestly, I feel like we got so many great set pieces out of the giant chicken fighting with Peter that they became hard to top. It's a lot to ask of our production crew, and we may have just gotten the best out of that character." Fellow Family Guy executive producer Richard Appel agreed, adding, "When you watch that, it's hard to know where you take that further." So it's canon. Ernie the Giant Chicken is no more. He is an ex-giant chicken. Mourn him. In other words, another night on Family Guy. You can revisit the gruesome deed on Hulu.

