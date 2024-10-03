Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: family guy, halloween

Family Guy Halloween Special: Peter vs. Powell for Pumpkin Supremacy

Hitting on October 14th, Hulu's Family Guy Halloween Special trailer sees Glen Powell as a Pumpkin Contest champ standing in Peter's way.

Back in April of this year, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane was joined by Alex Borstein (Lois Griffin), Seth Green (Chris Griffin), Mila Kunis (Meg Griffin), Arif Zahir (Cleveland Brown), Patrick Warburton (Joe Swanson), Jennifer Tilly (Bonnie Swanson), and showrunners Rich Appel & Alec Sulkin for a PaleyFest conversation about the long-running animated series in celebration of its 25 years. That was when we learned some interesting news about two special Hulu-exclusive, original holiday-themed Family Guy episodes that would be hitting the streaming service. "It'll be our Halloween and our Christmas episodes, I expect," MacFarlane added (with Twisters star Glen Powell set as a guest star for the Halloween special).

A little more than five months later, we're getting our first look at what Halloween has in store for The Griffins and the gang with the release of the official trailer for the Family Guy Halloween Special. Set to hit Hulu on October 14th and guest-starring Powell and Derek Jacobi, the special finds Peter and the gang looking to put an end to the winning ways of the reigning Pumpkin Contest champion (Powell) – and let's just say that they're keeping all options on the table. You can check out the official trailer above – and here's a look at the official key art poster:

In terms of a feature film, MacFarlane has fielded that question and addressed it a number of times over the years. But for those who may have thought that it was an idea that MacFarlane had moved on from, far from it. "I have known what that movie will be for the past 15 years, and I just haven't had the time to get to it, but I do know what it will be," MacFarlane shared in terms of an update during the PaleyFest panel earlier this year. While he's not exactly lacking in projects at the moment (The Orville Season 4?), MacFarlane's words show that at least the concept of a film is still in play – and there's nothing that says that the film has to be released in theaters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!