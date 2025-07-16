Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: fawlty towers, john cleese
Fawlty Towers: The Play Airing on UK TV for Sitcom's 50th Anniversary
Fawlty Towers: The Play will get a TV broadcast on UK satellite station U&Gold in September as part of the classic sitcom's 50th Anniversary.
- Fawlty Towers: The Play will air on UKTV station U&Gold in September for the sitcom’s 50th anniversary.
- The special broadcast will feature a live recording of the West End show with the original cast.
- John Cleese fully supports the TV airing, celebrating the enduring impact of his classic comedy creation.
- The play combines iconic episodes like "The Hotel Inspector," "The Germans," and "Communication Problems."
The recent stage play version of perhaps the greatest sitcom ever made, Fawlty Towers: The Play, is set to air on TV for the first time as part of the classic sitcom's 50th anniversary celebrations. British cable station U&Gold will be marking the occasion with a live "pro-shot" recording of the West End show's original cast. The laughter of the audience will be real. The days of canned laughter are long gone.
