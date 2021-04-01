Fear the Walking Dead Cast Takes Viewers BTS of Season 6 Filming

Following up on a teaser released earlier this week that offered a look at Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City) as well as a possible name for John Glover's (The Good Wife, Smallville) character ("Teddy"?), AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is taking a break from the action going on in front of the camera to offer viewers a look at the real-life drama that unfolded as the production struggled to finish the season in the midst of a raging pandemic. In the following clip, Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Jenna Elfman, and others take us behind the scenes to show us how it all came together and share their personal thoughts on how the team worked and adapted through all of it.

Here's a look behind the scenes of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, followed by the newest teaser- with the series set to return to AMC on Sunday, April 11:

Live by the sword, die by the sword. #FearTWD returns on April 11th. pic.twitter.com/4HE6cbaMUf — FearTWD (@FearTWD) April 1, 2021

Here's a look back at the WonderCon@Home panel from this past weekend, with two previews for the upcoming season. In the first clip (14:52 mark), Virginia looks ready to do her own take on Negan's (in)famous "Lucille" scene to find Morgan and Dakota (Zoe Colletti)- which does not bode well for Daniel (Ruben Blades). Speaking of Dakota… in the second clip (27:43 mark), Dakota takes the wheel as an injured Morgan and Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) look to clear a road of a pretty sizeable walker problem:

When the series returns next month, viewers should expect some new faces (some seen in previous previews) played by John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode. Now here's a look at the teaser, "The End is the Beginning":

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.