Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 Preview: Going Underground

With Daniel (Ruben Blades) now off the playing board (either by his own hand or someone else's), the tension and paranoia continue to grow on AMC's sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead– with "The Holding" raising the stakes further. Following up on a theory from Dakota (Zoe Colletti), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Al (Maggie Grace), Luciana (Danay García), and Wes (Colby Hollman) head out to infiltrate an underground location that might just offer some answers about the "The End is the Beginning" folks. As you're about to see, they're even going to get their own "tour guide" courtesy of Nick Stahl's character, who seems more than willing to offer answers- they're just not for the questions our heroes are asking. And before Alicia has her fated one-on-one with the mysterious Teddy (John Glover), will a mole (or three) within the survivors be exposed- before it's too late?

Here's a look a this week's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, followed by a sneak preview that finds Stahl's character offering Al and Alicia a tour of the facility along with what appear to be pseudo-interrogation scenes that have a chilling familiarity to them- and Al asking a very important question:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'A New Group' Official Teaser: Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 611 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tj0Fbl4hT_A)

The Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 11 "The Holding": An infiltration turns into a rescue mission as the group digs into an underground community. Written by Channing Powell.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'There Is No Place Like This' Sneak Peek Ep. 611 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PzkyfBqy6c)

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood) joining the cast this season.