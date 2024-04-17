Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: apple tv, for all mankind, preview, season 5

For All Mankind Returning For Season 5; "Star City" Spinoff Announced

Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi's For All Mankind will return for Season 5, with Apple TV+ green-lighting spinoff Star City.

If you're a fan of Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, then you're really going to like what the streaming service had to announce earlier today. Along with the award-winning space drama landing a renewal for season five, Additionally, Apple TV+ and show creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi are set to expand the show's universe with a new spinoff series, "Star City" – with Nedivi and Wolpert set as showrunners & executive producers (alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions), and Sony Pictures Television producing. The spinoff is described as "a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program – and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.

"Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of 'For All Mankind,'" shared executive producers Wolpert and Nedivi. "The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race. We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of 'For All Mankind' with our partners at Apple and Sony." Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, added, "With each new season, 'For All Mankind' continues to build out a fascinating world and capture global audiences through high-quality storytelling that has been so skillfully developed by Ron, Matt, and Ben. There is so much to explore, and we, along with our partners at Sony, can't wait to dive into this next chapter of the engrossing 'For All Mankind' universe."

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Apple TV+'s For All Mankind is created by Moore, Wolpert and Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Davis of Tall Ship Productions – as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Seth Edelstein, and Kira Snyder. "For All Mankind" is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

