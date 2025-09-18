Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: force Majeure, matt berry, Natasha Lyonne

Force & Majeure: Matt Berry, Natasha Lyonne Land Comedy/Action Series

Natasha Lyonne and Matt Berry are set to co-create and star in the new retro comedy adventure series Force & Majeure for the UK's Sky.

Natasha Lyonne and Matt Berry are co-creating and starring in a buzzy new retro caper series for UK cabler and satellite station Sky titled Force & Majeure. The series will be produced by Lyonne's Animal Pictures and Objective Fiction. Sky describes the show as a "retro-infused, playfully irreverent take on the classic TV action-adventure detective genre." This is entirely within both their wheelhouses, and they're bringing their writers from their own shows with them. This should tide us over until another season of Poker Face comes back.

Force & Majeure follows a British art expert, Thomas Force (Berry), and American mercenary Jennifer Majeure (Lyonne). The pair are recruited by an eccentric, justice-obsessed billionaire named Amanda Daventry and find themselves tasked with defeating the evil plans of international villains operating in locations across Europe. But as Force & Majeure team up to defeat the forces of evil, they must also work together to escape the clutches of Amanda, who may not be telling them the whole story. More casting will be announced in due course, along with the premiere date. The series is created by comedy writer Tom Scharpling (Monk, What We Do in the Shadows) alongside Berry and Lyonne. It is written by Scharpling, Iain Morris (The Inbetweeners, Time Bandits), and Cirocco Dunlap (Russian Doll, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy).

Force & Majeure is co-produced by Objective Fiction, the All3Media-owned scripted outfit behind the likes of The Gold for the BBC and Paramount+, and Channel 4's Year of the Rabbit, which starred Berry. Lyonne's Animal Pictures, which recently struck a first-look deal with Black Doves producer Sister, is also a co-producer.

Force & Majeure will be shopped to U.S. buyers. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution will handle international sales of Force & Majeure on behalf of Sky Studios. Objective Fiction and Animal Pictures produce Force & Majeure in association with Sky Studios. EPs are Ben Farrell and Hannah Mackay for Objective Fiction, Lyonne and Max Ferguson for Animal Pictures, Berry, Scharpling, Morris, Dunlap, and Alex Moody for Sky.

