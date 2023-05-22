FUBAR: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger, Netflix's New Chief Action Officer With FUBAR premiering later this week, Netflix formally introduced Arnold Schwarzenegger as the streamer's new Chief Action Officer (CAO).

In three days, Netflix & series creator Nick Santora's (Reacher, Prison Break) comedy-action series FUBAR comes crashing onto our screens as Arnold Schwarzenegger's retired CIA operative Luke Brunner finds himself in the middle of some serious family matters. In fact, they're so serious that they're forcing him out of retirement to deal with them. But are the bombs and bullets safer for Brunner than confronting some personal truths? Yes. Yes, they are. But FUBAR isn't even close to the action & adventure that the streaming service has to offer. That's why Netflix has named Schwarzenegger as the streamer's Chief Action Officer (CAO) – and as you're about to see, he isn't wasting any time getting to work.

So for a look at what CAO Schwarzenegger has been working on for Netflix viewers, check out the following featurette/trailer for what's to come (with FUBAR hitting streaming screens on Thursday, May 25th):

For a chance to get up close & personal with Tom Arnold's Norm, check out the following previously-released sneak preview from Netflix's FUBAR – followed by another previous-released preview that can best be summed up in four words: "Schwarzenegger in puppet therapy":

With the eight-episode series set to hit screens on May 25th, here's a look at the official trailer, series overview & previously-released teaser for Netflix's FUBAR:

A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement (Schwarzenegger) discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor. Joining Schwarzenegger for the comedy/action streaming series are Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio, and Gabriel Luna. Nick Santora serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Schwarzenegger also executive producing. FUBAR is also executive produced by Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, and Bill Bost, alongside Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.

