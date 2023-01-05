Gen V: The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Opening Season 2 Writers' Room Soon

While we await news on when showrunners Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V will be hitting streaming screens, Deadline Hollywood is reporting some good news for the spinoff of Amazon & Eric Kripke's The Boys. Reports are that Amazon likes what it's seen of the series so much that a Season 2 writers' room is expected to be started soon to get a jumpstart on the second season. But there will be one change: Fazekas will be running solo as showrunner, with Butters amicably stepping away for some family time but looking to return to writing/producing in the future. The news comes a little more than a month after the release of the first official trailer, while production continues on the fourth season of the main series.

Set at Godolkin University, America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the spinoff explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter star. As for some familiar faces, expect Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke) to reprise their roles from the main series. Now, here's a look back at the teaser released back in December 2022:

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners. In addition, Fazekas & Butters executive produce alongside Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Serving as a co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein, with Loreli Alanís serving as the executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.