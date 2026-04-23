Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E17 Preview: Country Club Clients

Here's our updated preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S02E17: "A Country Club, a Yokel and a New Boss."

Article Summary Preview of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E17: Georgie faces trouble at the country club

Mandy struggles to prove herself at work as tension brews in tonight’s episode

Get episode overviews and images for S02E17, S02E18, and the upcoming two-part season finale

Watch trailers and sneak peeks for new episodes, including major guest star reveals

As we inch closer to the season finale of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, we're going to be seeing more and more familiar faces showing up – beginning with tonight's episode, S02E17: "A Country Club, a Yokel and a New Boss." Along with an official overview and image gallery, we have a trailer, a series of sneak peeks, and much more – but it doesn't stop there, folks! We also have overviews and images for S02E18: "A New Scoreboard and a Horse's You Know What," and May 21st's two-episode season finale, S02E21: "Funky Chili and Friends Who Take Their Clothes Off" and S02E22: "A New Beau and Someone Else's Mom's House," for you to check out.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E16 – S02E18; Season 2 Finale

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 17: "A Country Club, a Yokel and a New Boss" – Georgie's plan to make new clients at the local country club backfires when its outdated policies upset Audrey. Meanwhile, Mandy struggles to prove herself at work. Story by Steven Molaro & Jim Reynolds, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 18: "A New Scoreboard and a Horse's You Know What" – Georgie and Fagenbacher (Matt Letscher) go head to head when Fagenbacher tries to sabotage Georgie's attempt to honor his dad. Story by Steve Holland & Nadiya Chettiar, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 21: "Funky Chili and Friends Who Take Their Clothes Off" – Mandy and Jim butt heads when they take over the store for a sick Georgie and Ruben. Meanwhile, Audrey panics when Connor rekindles an old flame. Story by Steven Molaro & Rachel Intrieri, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 22: "A New Beau and Someone Else's Mom's House" – Georgie and Mandy take matters into their own hands when Mary starts warming up to Fagenbacher (Matthew Letscher). Also, Audrey struggles to cope with Connor's absence. Story by Steve Holland & Nadiya Chettiar, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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