Get BritBox £10 For Three Months When You Cancel Free Subscription

Lots of folk who signed up for the free seven day trial of Britbox for the first episode os Spitting Image have had a look around the streaming TV service and, if they live in the UK, discovered most of the stuff they can already get on the BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, Netflix and others. Is it worth paying £6 a month just to get Spitting Image? Maybe not – so how about £10 for three months? That's the offer you get if you sign up for the free trial and then do your best to find the Cancel Subscription option (it's here by the way). Might that potentially tempt you further to watch all the episodes of Porridge, One Foot In The Grave or Fawlty Towers?

Spitting Image was created by Peter Fluck, Roger Law and Martin Lambie-Nairn and first broadcast in February 1984, over 18 series aired on the ITV network. The series was nominated and won numerous awards, including ten BAFTA Television Awards, and two Emmy Awards in 1985 and 1986 in the Popular Arts Category. The series features puppet caricatures of contemporary celebrities and public figures, including British Prime Ministers Margaret Thatcher and John Major and other politicians, US president Ronald Reagan, and the British Royal Family; the series was the first to caricature Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (as an elderly gin-drinker with a Beryl Reid voice).

One of the most-watched shows of the 1980s and early 1990s, it satirised politics, entertainment, sport and British popular culture of the era. At its peak it was watched by 15 million people. The popularity of the show saw collaborations with musicians, including Phil Collins and Sting. The series was cancelled in 1996 after viewing figures declined. ITV had plans for a new series in 2006, but these were scrapped after a dispute over the Ant & Dec puppets used to host a compilation show, which were created against Roger Law's wishes. In 2018, Law donated his entire archive – including scripts, puppet moulds, drawings and recordings – to Cambridge University. In September 2019, Law announced the show would be returning with a new series, confirmed in March that the show would return on BritBox. On 11 September 2020 it was confirmed that the new series featuring 100 new puppets will debut this weekend.