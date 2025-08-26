Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Gloria Estefan, Kelly Clarkson

Gloria Estefan Joins Kelly Clarkson TONIGHT: Songs & Stories Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's NBC's Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson and Gloria Estefan, including images, sneak peeks, and more.

If you're a fan of The Kelly Clarkson Show host (and one of the best voices going today) Kelly Clarkson, then you know how she's used her talk show over the past six years for a number of special episodes that have included great one-on-ones with her guests and some outstanding duet performances that included both expected original favorites and some surprise covers. We're talking about a lineup that's included everyone from Heart, P!NK, and Babyface, to Alanis Morissette, Miranda Lambert, and Garth Brooks. That brings us to tonight's second episode of Clarkson's four-episode musical spotlight series, NBC's Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson. The limited series (which will stream the next day on Peacock) will blend live performance with heartfelt storytelling, offering a front-row seat to some of Clarkson's favorite music and artists. Here's a rundown of what you need to know about tonight's episode with Gloria Estefan, including images, clips from Clarkson and Estefan's interview, and much more:

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson Episode 2: Gloria Estefan Preview

After kicking things off last week with the Jonas Brothers, tonight's second episode (set to hit NBC screens at 10 pm ET/PT) sees Clarkson checking in with "Queen of Latin Pop" Gloria Estefan (Tuesday, Aug. 26th). Over the next few weeks, Teddy Swims (Tuesday, Sept. 2nd) and Lizzo (Tuesday, Sept. 9th) will also check in with Clarkson. Now, here's a look at tonight's official overview, followed by a series of sneak peeks that were released, as well as the official image gallery:

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson Episode 2: "Gloria Estefan"—Music icon Gloria Estefan joins Kelly for heartfelt discussions and unplugged performances. They delve into the personal stories behind her legendary songs and celebrate 50 years of her impact on music.

