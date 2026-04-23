Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Going Dutch

Going Dutch Season 2 Finale: Can "NATOcean's Eleven" Save Stroopsdorf?

Here's our preview for tonight's Season 2 finale of FOX's Denis Leary & Taylor Misiak-starring Going Dutch, S02E12: "NATOcean's Eleven."

Article Summary Going Dutch Season 2 finale “NATOcean’s Eleven” pits Maggie against General Martin’s bid to seize Stroopsdorf.

Captain Maggie’s high-stakes plan could save the base and restore Colonel Quinn’s command in Going Dutch.

Going Dutch S02E12 also throws Major Shah into a midlife crisis as the battle for Stroopsdorf heats up.

FOX’s Going Dutch finale preview includes the official synopsis and promo trailer for a better look at what’s at stake tonight.

General Martin (Kristen Johnston) has a takeover of Stroopsdorf in her sights – and that's not a good thing. But Captain Maggie (Taylor Misiak) has a plan that could not only save the base but also restore the Colonel's (Denis Leary) command. We're still not sure if this makes it a good time or a bad time for Major Shah (Danny Pudi) to be suffering from a midlife crisis – but we're going to find out tonight when the Season 2 finale of FOX and Showrunners Joel Church-Cooper and Hilary Winston's Leary & Misiak-starring military comedy Going Dutch hits tonight. We've got a look at the official overview, promo trailer, and image gallery for S02E12: "NATOcean's Eleven" waiting for you below.

Going Dutch Season 2 Finale: S02E12: "NATOcean's Eleven" Preview

Going Dutch Season 2 Episode 12: "NATOcean's Eleven" – General Martin launches a takeover of the base and plans to fire its entire staff. Refusing to stand by, Captain Maggie devises a bold plan to reclaim Stroopsdorf and restore the Colonel's command. Meanwhile, Major Shah grapples with a midlife crisis.

In FOX's Going Dutch, the arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Denis Leary, The Moodys, Rescue Me) — after an epically unfiltered rant — is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least strategic army base in the world, notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base's previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter (Taylor Misiak, Dave).

The series also stars Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest, Community), Laci Mosely (iCarly, Lopez vs. Lopez), and Hal Cumpston (The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Nine Perfect Strangers). Joe Morton (Scandal, Our Kind of People), Catherine Tate (Doctor Who, The Office), and Kristen Johnston (Leanne, 3rd Rock From the Sun) are featured in heavily recurring roles.

Created by executive producer Joel Church-Cooper (Brockmire), Going Dutch is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and is distributed by Fox Entertainment Global. Church-Cooper and executive producer Hilary Winston are co-showrunners for season two. Denis Leary and Jack Leary are executive producers through their production company, Amoeba.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!