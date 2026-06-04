Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

Charizard and Jolteon Battle with LEGO's Next Pokémon All-In Set

New pocket monster adventures are coming to life with new Smart Play Pokémon sets are coming soon from LEGO

Article Summary LEGO’s Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle set brings interactive Pokémon action to Smart Play with 751 pieces.

Brick-built Charizard stands 7 inches tall, while Jolteon measures 5 inches and both use exclusive Smart Tags.

This all-in-one LEGO Charizard set includes 2 Smart Bricks and a charger for lights, sounds, and battle reactions.

LEGO Pokémon Smart Play Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle is up for pre-order now ahead of August 1, 2026.

The world of Pokémon is becoming more interactive than ever as LEGO continues to expand its Smart Play lineup. One of the largest releases in the wave is the new Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle set, which combines traditional brick building with LEGO's new Smart Brick technology. The set contains 751 pieces and features brick-built versions of two fan-favorite Pokémon. Charizard stands approximately 7" tall, while Jolteon measures 5" tall. Both Pokémon are fully integrated into the Smart Play system with four exclusive Smart Tags that unlock interactive features when paired with LEGO's Smart Bricks.

Unlike most Smart Play releases, Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle is an all-in-one package. LEGO has included two Smart Bricks and a charging station with this set, allowing builders to experience the interactive features right out of the box. Once activated, both Pokémon feature lights, sounds, and battle-inspired reactions that bring the showdown to life. The LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle is available for pre-order now and will release on August 1, 2026, for $199.99.

LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle

"Power up the Pokémon action with this epic head-to-head battle. SMART Play™: Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle (72167) is an interactive LEGO® toy building set that reacts to how kids move and play. Part of a range of sets powered by the LEGO SMART Play system, this All-In-One Set includes 2 SMART Bricks, a SMART Charger and 4 SMART Tags – everything kids need for responsive battle action with dynamic lights and sounds."

"Add the SMART Brick to bring adventures with Charizard and Jolteon to life, enabling interactions with SMART Tags when they encounter the healing spray and when joining battle. Movements will make the Pokémon become stronger during training. Add SMART Play Compatible Sets (sold separately) to expand the interactive play possibilities. Set contains 751 pieces."

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