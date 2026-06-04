Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

LEGO Reveals New Pokémon SMART Play Mewtwo's Lab Break Set

New pocket monster adventures are coming to life with new Smart Play Pokémon sets are coming soon from LEGO

One of Pokémon's most powerful Legendary Pokémon is joining the LEGO lineup with the reveal of Mewtwo's Lab Break. The 605-piece set lets builders recreate a dramatic escape scene as Mewtwo unleashes its psychic powers and breaks free from a laboratory. Once assembled, Mewtwo stands approximately 7.5" tall and features articulation in the arms, legs, hands, head, and tail. The set also includes some laboratory equipment, vital specification bricks, a buildable Master Ball, and an exclusive Smart Tag.

While the set is Smart Play compatible, it does not include a Smart Brick. Builders can instead use Smart Bricks from compatible releases such as Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle or Pikachu's Training House. The LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Mewtwo's Lab Break is available for pre-order now for $69.99 and is scheduled to release in August 2026. Be sure to snag up one of the Pokémon All-In-One sets with the Pikachu Training House or the Charizard vs Jolteon set to get everything you need for your new collection.

LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Mewtwo's Lab Break

"Adventure awaits with SMART Play™: Mewtwo's Lab Break (72163), a LEGO® Pokémon™ toy building set where the Legendary Mewtwo uses psychic power to destroy the lab monitor and escape from the tank it was created in. The dynamic set features a dial which, when turned, breaks open the chamber and frees an articulated Mewtwo figure with posable legs, arms, hands, head and tail."

"A Master Ball is also included for the Trainer to catch any Pokémon. The Mewtwo building toy incorporates a SMART Tag. SMART Bricks found in All-In-One Sets (sold separately) bring Pokémon Trainer adventures to life with immersive interactive play possibilities, enabling Pokémon and other play pieces to react with sounds, lights and more as kids move the Pokémon around. Set contains 605 pieces."

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