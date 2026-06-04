Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Movies, Supergirl, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged: amc, Bilquis Evely, IMAX, supergirl, Tom King

If You See Supergirl At AMC IMAX, Get The Comic It Was Based On, Free

If you see Supergirl at AMC IMAX the weekend of release, you'll get the comic it was based on, by Tom King, Bilquis Evely and Mat Lopes, for free

Article Summary See Supergirl in IMAX at AMC on June 25-26 and score a free collectible copy of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1.

The giveaway comic is the first issue of Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s acclaimed DC series that inspired Supergirl.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow follows Kara Zor-El, Ruthye, and Krypto on a cosmic revenge quest across space.

The Eisner-nominated Supergirl comic mixes sci-fi adventure, fantasy, and True Grit energy into one epic tale.

AMC Cinemas have stated that "Experience SUPERGIRL in IMAX at AMC 6/25-6/26 and return home with a collectable comic book. Witness Kara Zor-El join forces with an unlikely companion in this epic interstellar journey."

That's the first issue of Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow #1 by Tom King, Bilquis Evely and Mat Lopes, on which the movie in question is based. Although, as a movie, it doesn't quite have the effects budget that the comic book series enjoyed.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was published in 2021 by DC Comics as an 8-issue miniseries collected into a paperback in 2022, earning an Eisner Award nomination for Best Limited Series and a Hugo Award finalist nod. In the comic book, Kara Zor-El is depicted as somewhat lost and melancholic on Earth. She's lived through Krypton's destruction, was sent to protect her baby cousin, who grew up fine without her as Superman, and often feels defined by her famous relative rather than her own identity. Her life lacks clear purpose until a determined young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll seeks her out for a mission of revenge. Together with Krypto the Superdog, they embark on a space-faring journey across the cosmos to hunt down a dangerous killer. The story blends sci-fi adventure and Western True Grit vibes with Ruthye as the young Mattie Ross figure, fantasy elements, and character exploration. It's narrated primarily from Ruthye's perspective and served as the basis for the upcoming live-action Supergirl movie, as well as for the portrayal of Supergirl in last year's Superman movie. Supergirl, directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, is released on the 25th of June, and stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo and David Corenswet as Superman. And if you see it in the right place and the right time, you get the comic book it was based on for free. Or, at least, the first eighth of it.

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