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Train with Pikachu with LEGO's New All-in-One Training House Set

New pocket monster adventures are coming to life with new Smart Play Pokémon sets are coming soon from LEGO

Article Summary LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Pikachu’s Training House is an all-in-one interactive set with lights, sounds, and motion play.

The 400-piece Pokémon set includes a Smart Brick, charger, and four Smart Tags with no extra accessories needed.

Kids can train Pikachu with a dummy, target challenges, tall grass reveals, and food-triggered interactive reactions.

LEGO’s new Pokémon set is up for pre-order at $69.99 now and launches in August 2026 with 45 minutes per charge.

LEGO is also introducing an all-in-one Smart Play experience centered around Pokémon's most recognizable mascot. Pikachu's Training House includes everything Trainers need to experience the new interactive system without purchasing additional accessories. The 400-piece set includes one Smart Brick, four exclusive Smart Tags, and a charging station. Once activated, the Smart Brick delivers lights, sounds, and interactive reactions that bring Pikachu's daily routine and training exercises to life.

The Pokémon build features a training dummy, target practice activities, and several other game-inspired activities to bring Pikachu to life. LEGO states that the Smart Brick offers approximately 45 minutes of play per charge and will remain compatible with all of the other Smart Play Pokémon releases. The LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Pikachu's Training House is available for pre-order now for $69.99 and is scheduled to launch in August 2026. Be sure to snag up some of the other Companion sets to enhance your play with Mewtwo, Mew, Bulbasaur, and Charmander.

LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Training House with Pikachu

"Supercharge the Pokémon Trainer in your life with the SMART Play™: Training House with Pikachu (72164) toy, an interactive LEGO® Pokémon™ building set that reacts to how kids move and play. Part of a range powered by the LEGO SMART Play system, this All-In-One Set includes a SMART Brick, SMART Charger and 4 SMART Tags – everything you need for responsive play with dynamic lights and sounds."

"Train Pikachu with a training dummy to make the Pokémon become stronger; hit the target with the Poké Ball to reveal the Pokémon in the tall grass; and feed the Pokémon the sandwich to activate the SMART Brick's responsive sounds and lights. Add SMART Play Compatible Sets (sold separately) to expand the interactive play possibilities. Set contains 400 pieces."

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