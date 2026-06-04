Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, masters of the universe

New Masters of the Universe (2026) Skeletor 1/10 Statue Revealed

Iron Studios is back with a brand new collection of 1:10 scale statues including Skeletor from Masters of the Universe (2026)

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals a new Masters of the Universe 2026 Skeletor 1/10 statue inspired by the live-action movie.

The collectible is based on Jared Leto’s Skeletor, with blue skin, skull face, flowing cape, and Havoc Staff.

The Masters of the Universe statue joins the previously announced He-Man and Battle Cat collectibles from Iron Studios.

Pre-orders are now live for collectors building a Masters of the Universe 2026 display centered on Eternia’s villain.

The power of Grayskull is returning to the big screen, and Iron Studios is celebrating with a brand-new 1/10 scale statue inspired by the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe film. Based on Jared Leto's portrayal of Skeletor, the statue brings the infamous villain to life with impressive detail. The collectible features Skeletor's signature blue skin, menacing skull-like face, flowing cape, and iconic Havoc Staff. All of which have been faithfully recreated by Iron Studios within this statue that fans will surely appreciate.

The release follows Iron Studios' previously revealed He-Man and Battle Cat statues, allowing collectors to begin assembling a display inspired by the highly anticipated film. Together, the pieces promise to capture the epic conflict between He-Man and Skeletor as a new generation experiences the legendary franchise. Masters of the Universe fans looking to expand their collection will not want to miss this impressive interpretation of Eternia's greatest villain. Pre-orders are available now for $235 with a September 2027 release date.

Iron Studios Masters of the Universe – Skeletor (2026)

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!