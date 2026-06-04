Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jumbo Games, Stratego, Wanted 5 Games

Stratego: Classic Board Game Will Receive a New Video Game

Those who love the classic strategy board game Stratego will be getting a new video game version with several different modes and challenges.

Article Summary Stratego Online revives the classic board game as a new PC and mobile video game, ending a nearly 15-year hiatus.

Classic Stratego gameplay returns as players hide armies, outthink rivals, and race to capture the enemy flag.

A 15-level single-player campaign set in the Napoleonic era adds story-driven battles and unlockable rewards.

Stratego Online also features ranked matchmaking, custom games, training bots, and tools to refine strategies.

Tabletop publisher Jumbo Games has partnered with Wanted 5 Games to bring the classic board game of Stratego back to video games with an all-new title. Technically called Stratego Online, this is the first time it's been made into a video game in nearly 15 years, bringing the classic version to life while also providing several online options for you to face other players. Both for PC and mobile devices. No official launch date has been set, but we suspect it will be out before the end of 2026. Enjoy the info and trailer here in the meantime.

Return to the Classic Battlefield and Capture The Flag on Stratego Online

The premise of Stratego is simple: capture the opponent's flag to win. The beauty of the game lies in its strategy: players start by arranging their 40-piece army (including their flag) in a hidden formation on their side of the board. Each player will take turns moving or attacking using a single unit, with the stronger piece winning the skirmish. Deduce where opponents have placed their strongest units, carefully declare battle, and ultimately capture their flag. Additional interactions, like unique unit type mechanics and the mind games you can play against your opponent between rounds, add a deeper layer to the game.

Beyond classic player-versus-player gameplay, Stratego Online brings the board game to life through a single-player campaign spanning more than 15 challenging levels set in the 19th-century Napoleonic era. Fancy a battle of wits against a real opponent? A robust ranking system allows you to pair with opponents of similar skill levels as you climb the online ladder. If playing against other people isn't your thing, there are a variety of bots you can face in order to level up your Stratego skills.

Campaign: Experience a new way of playing in the single-player campaign! Play single-player battles with a story and exciting new gameplay. Experience a new way of playing in the single-player campaign! Complete 15 challenging single-player levels and unlock cool customizables!

Experience a new way of playing in the single-player campaign! Play single-player battles with a story and exciting new gameplay. Experience a new way of playing in the single-player campaign! Complete 15 challenging single-player levels and unlock cool customizables! Online Ranked Matchmaking: Play Stratego against anyone in the world and climb the ranks from recruit to grandmaster.

Play Stratego against anyone in the world and climb the ranks from recruit to grandmaster. Custom Games: Challenge a friend for a friendly duel.

Challenge a friend for a friendly duel. Training: Hone your skills against a practice bot.

Hone your skills against a practice bot. Strategies: Prepare and optimize your strategies to be prepared for your next match.

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