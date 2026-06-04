Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death

Liquid Death Becomes The Official Sports Drink For… Parenting?

Liquid Death has a new campaign out where they have become the official sports drink for the biggest extreme sport out there: Parenting.

Article Summary Liquid Death launches a new campaign naming itself the official sports drink for parenting, the ultimate extreme sport.

The ad pitches Liquid Death Sparkling Energy as a smart pick for long days and sleepless nights parents know well.

Liquid Death Sparkling Energy packs 100mg caffeine, zero sugar, five calories, plus B12, C, L-Theanine, and magnesium.

Liquid Death says its recyclable cans support efforts to fight plastic pollution while pushing health with irreverent humor.

Liquid Death has launched a new marketing campaign where they announce they have become the official energy drink for the most extreme sport on Earth: Parenting. It's fun to think about, but true, as being a parent is stressful and can take a lot out of a person to do it. So giving parents an option that won't burn them out is one way to look at the company's various water products. Enjoy the new ad and info here.

Parenting Has a New Energy Drink!

Co-formulated with board-certified surgeon Dr. Shah, the Sparkling Energy line is perfect to fuel those long days (and nights) that feel like you're trapped in an actual octagon. Easy-drinking with 100mg of caffeine (equal to a cup of coffee), so you can have multiple per day to stay on top of everything. The caffeine is naturally sourced from coffee beans. There's zero sugar, no corn syrup or artificial dyes. It's been sweetened with a unique blend of stevia and allulose (shown to help maintain blood sugar levels). It only comes with five calories per can, plus essential B12 and C vitamins, L-Theanine, and Magnesium.

About Liquid Death

Liquid Death will not kill you. But make no mistake, our infinitely recyclable cans of premium low-calorie beverages will absolutely murder your thirst. And it doesn't stop there. After twerking on your thirst's grave, these ruthless cans will actually donate a portion of the proceeds to help kill plastic pollution. Why? For centuries, all the funniest and coolest marketing and branding was only done for unhealthy products like beer, fast food, candy, and junk food. But those days are over. Soon, Liquid Death will use health and humor to conquer the world and make all beverages Liquid Death for eternity. At which point we'll finally begin turning the human race into flesh batteries to power our giant marketing robots.

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