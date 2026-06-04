Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry Wrapping Up Netflix Run with Third & Final Season

Netflix announced that Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry will be back for a third and final season, with Shankar teasing what's to come.

Article Summary Netflix renews Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry for a third and final season, officially bringing Dante's saga to its end.

Shankar says Season 3 is Paradiso, completing a Divine Comedy-inspired trilogy dubbed The Force Edge Saga.

Devil May Cry was built as a movie trilogy in TV form, with Inferno, Purgatorio, and Paradiso shaping the arc.

Shankar teased a bold creative plan for Devil May Cry, with Season 2 as a major pivot leading into the finale.

With the first two seasons still tearing up the streaming service, Netflix announced on Thursday that Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry has been renewed for a third and final season. "For those of you who have been paying attention to the episode names, I have been showing you the structure the entire time. This was always Dante's Divine Comedy with guns and a red coat. Season 1 was Inferno. Season 2 was Purgatorio. Season 3 will be Paradiso. These three seasons make up 'The Force Edge Saga.' Since inception, 'The Force Edge Saga' was designed as a movie trilogy disguised as a television series," Shankar shared in a statement when the news was first released.

Devil May Cry Season 2: A Look Back…

A war between worlds ignites as Dante must battle the only force that mirrors his own: his estranged twin brother Vergil. In Devil May Cry Season 2, Dante must confront his own devils and the feeling of family he lost as a child. With the reemergence of Vergil, will Dante lay to rest old demons or fall victim to them? The animated series stars Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Robbie Daymond as Vergil, and Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady, and will return to Netflix on May 12th.

"Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show," Shankar responded on social media back in June 2025 when asked if Dante would be "more badass" when the animated series returns. "Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve, and you'll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect. That said, I'm still telling a story, and great characters don't just win — they grow. What makes Dante compelling isn't that he's unstoppable — it's that he learns and keeps getting stronger." Here's a look at what Shankar had to share, followed by some additional insights into the second season:

Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show. Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve and you'll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect. That said, I'm still telling a story, and great characters don't just win — they grow. What makes Dante… https://t.co/M20Ewp4Bu3 — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Speaking with Esquire, Shankar drove home the point that viewers shouldn't expect the same old, same old. "My plan was always to build and expand 'Devil May Cry.' Season 1 had to be the gateway drug, but season 2, the storytelling is going to pivot. Season 2 is going to be different, stylistically and tonally, from season 1. Virgil is a big, very important character. It's essentially a new show," Shankar explained, adding that there's a certain Emmy Award-winning animated series that's also on Netflix he sees as the bar he's looking to clear. "I have goals. I want to body 'Arcane,' surpass it in viewership… 'Arcane' is the Joker lighting cash on fire, and it's great. With season 2 of 'Devil May Cry,' I want to beat that. Show up to a tank fight with a water balloon and destroy the tank. Because that's cool," he added.

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