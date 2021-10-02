GotG Holiday Special Intros "One of the Greatest MCU Characters" Ever

Understandably, most of our coverage of James Gunn as of late has had to do with his work in the DCU, with The Suicide Squad and its upcoming HBO Max spinoff series Peacemaker set for January 2022. But next year, Gunn's focus returns to the MCU, and one of those projects is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. First announced in December 2020 as part of Disney Investor Day and set for next holiday season, Gunn's been offering as many details as possible (especially considering it's well over a year away). But on Saturday, Gunn dropped a ten-ton hint sure to keep fans speculating for the next 12-14 months. Asked if there would be a new character introduced like Boba Fett was in the Star Wars holiday special, Gunn responded, "In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we'll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time." Before you get the dumpster fires of speculation raging, keep in mind he included, "incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd". Here's a look at the tweet regarding the GotG holiday special

Looking into Gunn's responses via social media from earlier this year, let's start with the obvious- with it being a holiday special, it will be released during "Christmastime 2022"- possibly not long after the Thanksgiving holiday season. Gunn also emphasized that this will be a "TV special" and not a short film- and for those of you thinking "Star Wars Holiday Special," you should know that Gunn loved it when he was a kid (so did we). The concept behind the special is something that Gunn had written up as a treatment "years ago" but just recently finished the script you're seeing above. As for when the in-canon special will take place on the GotG timeline, it will be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

We also learned a few more details via an interview with Collider in support of The Suicide Squad, including why when it airs (and where it sits on the timeline) matters as well as the production plan in play to film it. While the special is meant to celebrate the holidays, it will also help set up the third big-screen adventure. "It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it's great I'm really happy with it." Gunn is also going to double-up on production, with the special filmed at the same time as the film. "I'm gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I'm using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we're filming simultaneously with the film but it's gonna have to be edited and finished sooner," Gunn revealed.