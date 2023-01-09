Greg Berlanti Signs New Exclusive Deal with Warner Bros. TV Group Greg Berlanti & Berlanti Productions locked in a four-year exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Television Group running through 2027.

We have some good news to share regarding Warner Bros. Discovery (I know, right?), with Greg Berlanti & Berlanti Productions locking in an impressive, four-year exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Television Group that will keep the production company part of the WBD fam through 2027. With the deal, Berlanti Productions will continue developing television content across all of the Warner Bros. TV Group's divisions (including HBO Max, external streaming services, and cable & broadcast networks). Where this deal differs from Berlanti's past dealings with WBTVG is that the studio will buy out the backend on Berlanti's shows and take on more of a partnership role with Berlanti Productions on future projects. As a number of analysts are noting early on, the revised agreement could turn out to be the biggest television deal in WB's run, depending on the number of projects that results from Berlanti's deal and how well they fill up WBD's coffers. The biggest question mark we have stemming from the Deadline Hollywood post was what was missing regarding future projects. The article mentions HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives, The CW's Gotham Knights, NBC's Found, and HBO Max's More & The Girls on the Bus. But we didn't see Green Lantern mentioned. Hmmm…

"Every day, I wake up grateful I get to get tell stories for a living with so many talented people that I love. With this deal, I'll be lucky enough to be going into my third decade of making TV and calling Warner Bros. my home," Berlanti said in a statement. "The TV business has changed, and Warner Bros. has changed, too, but I'm as grateful as ever to be making television and working with a passionate, brilliant, and kind leader like Channing Dungey and alongside a wise and tremendous old friend like Brett Paul. In my time getting to know David Zaslav, he is the most rare of Hollywood leaders: honest, loyal, and visionary about the kind of thriving Warner Bros. he wants to build for the future, where storytellers like myself can have a home to tell stories that excite and move audiences all over the world, for years to come." David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, added, "Greg is a huge talent, and the impact of his prolific and powerful storytelling on Warner Bros. and audiences, and on our culture, is just 'wow.' He began his career with us, and we are incredibly fortunate that he will continue to build and grow our TV studio into the future."