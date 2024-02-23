Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fx networks, Grotesquerie, ryan murphy

Grotesquerie: Ryan Murphy, FX Drop Teaser for New Horror Drama

FX & Ryan Murphy shared a surprise teaser for the new horror drama Grotesquerie - with Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance & Lesley Manville.

Okay – we didn't see this one coming. Even with everything that Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions have going on, they can still find a way to surprise us. For example, dropping a teaser for a new horror drama set to hit FX Networks this fall entitled Grotesquerie. From a casting standpoint, a released teaser lists Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), and Lesley Manville (The Crown). While there aren't any visuals beyond text and the FX logo, we get a recording of someone (Nash-Betts?) desperate, talking about how things are getting worse and a growing hole to the nothingness that's getting bigger. In addition, the person speaking references a case with a crime scene so bad that psychiatrists & counselors were sent to the scene. Beyond that, we don't know much else- yet – other than it will be making its way to our screens this fall. Stay tuned!

Here's a look at the teaser that was released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks earlier today:

