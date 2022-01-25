HALO Official Trailer This Sunday During NFL AFC Championship Halftime

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with Paramount+ & 343 Industries' upcoming Pablo Schreiber (American Gods)-starring series take on the HALO video game franchise, executive producer Kiki Wolfkill from 343 Industries was clarifying that the streaming series will have a timeline and canon apart from the video game universe. But that was a little over a month ago. So what's in store for fans now? How about an official trailer premiering this Sunday, January 30, during halftime of the NFL's AFC Championship game (Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs), kicking off at 3 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+? Because that's exactly what viewers will be getting this weekend, and we have Schreiber to thank for the news.

Now here's a look at Schreiber's Instagram post from earlier dropping intel on when the official trailer will be going live:

Now here's a look back at the preview for the eagerly-anticipated Paramount+ series Halo, premiering in 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Halo The Series (2022) | First Look Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZ2v5eMlcrY)

In case you're still wondering why the beloved video game franchise is getting a live-action adaptation, we can give you 82 million-plus reasons because that's how many copies of the video game have been sold worldwide (grossing more than $6 billion in lifetime total sales revenue). Now here's a look at the previously-released teaser for Paramount+'s Halo, taking off in 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Halo the Series | First Teaser | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFs3yGdvGyw)

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted & inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers; and Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). Also joining the cast as original characters are Ryan McParland (6Degrees), Burn Gorman (The Expanse), and Fiona O'Shaughnessy (Nina Forever).

Produced by Paramount+ in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, Halo is executive produced by Steven Kane, alongside Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O'Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.