Hamilton: CBS Releases OG Broadway Cast's Reunion Performance, Images

CBS released on YouTube the 10th-anniversary reunion performance of the Hamilton original Broadway cast from the Tony Awards (with images).

Not long after, Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner, as well as three-time Oscar nominee, Cynthia Erivo, wrapped up CBS's broadcast of the 78th Annual Tony Awards, the fine folks over at the social media accounts for Hamilton were kind enough to post the original Broadway cast's epic reunion in honor of the groundbreaking and game-changing musical's 10th anniversary. At the 70th edition of the awards ceremony, Hamilton made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including Best Musical. The show would go on to receive the Grammy Award, Olivier Award, and Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as well as an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Most recently, its original Broadway cast recording became the first in history to be certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Taking to the stage on Sunday night were Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes, and Voltaire Wade-Greene. Now, we're getting a better look at the complete performance via a YouTube version that was released (which you can check out above), and the following official images that were released:

