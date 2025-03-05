Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: the greatest american hero

Hannah Simone Shares Look at Shelved "Greatest American Hero" Remake

Hannah Simone shared images from 2018's shelved "The Greatest American Hero" remake - including a great look at the planned costume.

When we were growing up, Stephen J. Cannell's The Greatest American Hero was one of those shows whose impact lasted much longer than its actual run, from 1981 to 1983. Starring William Katt (Ralph Hinkley/Hanley, Connie Sellecca (Pam Davidson), and Robert Culp (FBI Agent Bill Maxwell), the series spotlighted Ralph, a high school teacher who received a red and black supersuit from a group of aliens that grants him super powers. The problem? Ralph loses the instruction manual – meaning that he, his girlfriend/lawyer Pam, and Agent Maxwell would have to work together to figure it all out – all while trying to do some good (and cause as little damage as possible). Now, buckle up because we're jumping ahead a few years…

In 2017, reports hit that Rachna Fruchbom and Nahnatchka Khan were set to produce a female-led remake for 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios. For this go-around, our hero would be an Indian-American woman named Meera – with Hannah Simone (New Girl, Not Dead Yet) tapped to lead the series. Speaking with reporters about the network's pilot season during the January 2018 Television Critics Association (TCA's) press event, Channing Dungey, President, ABC Entertainment, said it was important for Khan to tell the same kind of story as the original but through a completely different perspective: "We're actually developing a reboot of 'The Greatest American Hero' that stars an Indian American woman. That comes to us from Nahnatchka Khan." Unfortunately, ABC would pass on the project a few months later – but Simone is giving TV freaks like us a chance to check out what could've been.

"That time this Canadian British Greek Indian girl was The Greatest American Hero ⭐️ truly one of the best experiences of my life thanks to [Rachna Fruchbom], [Chris Gernon], [Nahnatchka Khan], and the whole TGAH ganggang ❤️," Simone wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, which included an image gallery of looks at both sides of the camera – including two great looks at the costume Simone during the table read.

