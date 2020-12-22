Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Talks Kate Bishop: "She's Such a Badass"

Thought the casting of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in the Jeremy Renner-starring Disney+ and Marvel Studios series Hawkeye was probably one of the worst-kept secrets of 2020, it doesn't diminish the fact that the combination of Steinfeld's Bishop and Renner's Clint Barton already looks like a hit based on what we've seen from the set so far. On Tuesday, Steinfeld spoke with ET's Katie Krause to discuss the role- specifically, how she's developing her on-screen persona to be as "badass" as the Bishop that lives on the comic book page.

"I'm just so excited. As I'm in the process of developing her, I'm working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life. I can't wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She's such a badass, there's no denying that. She's so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof," Steinfeld explained. "It's really tested me and it's kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it's given me a reason to stay with it. But I'm just very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all." For Steinfeld's thoughts on the role as well as what viewers can expect from the second season of Apple TV+ Dickinson, check out the full clip below:

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (Jacques Duquesne aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo?) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.

Last summer, Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board as head writer and executive producer on Ms. Marvel. Disney+ also has a number of other live-action series coming up, including the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision (set for January 2021), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie (set for March 2021), the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, (set for May 2021) and animated anthology series What If…?, (set for later in 2021). Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion and Don Cheadle returns to the armor for Armor Wars, while the next generation gets the spotlight with Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams in Ironheart.