Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: hazbin hotel

Hazbin Hotel Creator Medrano Shares Memories From Broadway Debut

After checking out the official images on Tuesday, series creator Vivienne Medrano shared some looks at Hazbin Hotel: Live On Broadway.

Yesterday, we had the pleasure of passing along a look at Vivienne Medrano's Hazbin Hotel one-night Broadway debut at NYC's historic Majestic Theater. With the special set to eventually hit Prime Video, the "Hazbin Hotel: Live On Broadway Red Carpet" was followed by a special screening of the upcoming second season. From there, the cast took to the stage for a run of hit songs from the first two seasons, with a post-event reception held at The Moxy Magic Hour Rooftop after the festivities. Earlier today, Medrano posted a video and image gallery of personal memories from before the doors opened, the performance, and the celebration that followed.

"I have SO MANY posts to make because I have something to GUSH about each and every person who made this incredible night as AMAZING as it was, but these were some of my favorite photos from the night ❤️ I'm honestly STILL coming down from it. 🥰," Medrano wrote to kick off the caption to their Instagram post. "Thank you everyone for making a dream come true. I am back to work all week but this weekend I want to cry and post more 💕 I can't stop smiling. Thank you for capturing so many unforgettable moments MONTEPHOTEAUX [Rachel Monteleone]."

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: A Look Ahead…

Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Following Charlie's victory against Heaven's army, the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons. As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realise they can fight back, there are plenty of sinners looking to capitalise on the growing tensions: namely the overlord trio known as "The Vees." Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel's goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven, placing themselves at the top. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious's redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell.

The animated series stars Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie, Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious and Adam, Keith David as Husk, Kimiko Glenn as Niffty and Susan, Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, Blake Roman as Angel Dust and the Egg Boiz, and Amir Talai as Alastor and Tom Trench. In addition, Hazbin Hotel stars Jessica Vosk as Lute, Brandon Rogers as Katie Killjoy, Christian Borle as Vox, Lilli Cooper as Velvette, Joel Perez as Valentino, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Carmilla Carmine, Krystina Alabado as Cherri Bomb, and Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar. Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump has joined the cast as the voice of Abel.

Created by Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 117 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world. Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Brett Coker also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios' Emmy award-winning Bento Box Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!