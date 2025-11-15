Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: broadway, hazbin hotel

Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway Hits Nov. 17th: Check Out The Trailer

Set to hit Prime Video on November 17th, here's a look at the promo trailer released for Vivienne Medrano's Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway.

Article Summary Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway concert event streams on Prime Video starting November 17th.

Erika Henningsen hosts, with performances by key Hazbin Hotel cast and special guests from the show.

Vivienne Medrano shares exclusive behind-the-scenes images and heartfelt reactions to the big night.

Catch the official promo trailer and see highlights from the spectacular one-night-only NYC event.

Last month, Vivienne Medrano's "Hellaverse" made its way onto the main stage of NYC's historic Majestic Theater for the one-night-only concert event, Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway. Hosted by series lead Erika Henningsen, the event featured performances of the show's hit songs from the first two seasons by Henningsen, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, Jessica Vosk, Jeremy Jordan, and Krystina Alabado – with special appearances by Medrano, Stephanie Beatriz, Kimiko Glenn, Sam Haft, and Richard Horvitz. We now have a promo trailer for the concert event's streaming debut, with Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway set to hit Prime Video screens beginning November 17th.

Here's a look at the promo trailer for the concert event that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at images and video shared from the big night:

Get a front row seat to Hell!

Watch Hazbin Hotel Season 2 now and be sure to check out our Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Premiere Concert Event, streaming November 17 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/l9xf9yO3tO — Hellaverse On Prime (@HellaversePrime) November 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Shortly after the big night, Medrano dropped a ton of personal images and videos from the "Hazbin Hotel: Live On Broadway" experience; here's a look at just some of Medrano's posts (along with the complete text of their captions):

"I have SO MANY posts to make because I have something to GUSH about each and every person who made this incredible night as AMAZING as it was, but these were some of my favorite photos from the night ❤️ I'm honestly STILL coming down from it. 🥰," Medrano wrote to kick off the caption to their Instagram post. "Thank you everyone for making a dream come true. I am back to work all week but this weekend I want to cry and post more 💕 I can't stop smiling. Thank you for capturing so many unforgettable moments MONTEPHOTEAUX [Rachel Monteleone]."

"Bryce STEALS THE SHOW in CHESS! This show was fantastic, so surprisingly funny and with a great sense of tone! STELLAR PERFORMANCES across the board…. Hehe ❤️Don't miss it! ♟️👏Amazing night with lovely company 🥰 love you all!"

"Starting at the beginning of the day. We had an entire day of blocking and rehearsals. Getting to be a part of this huge machine of putting on a show was utterly inspiring to me. Getting to see how many people it takes to pull something like this off, how much work, time and effort goes in. The camera work (that I can't show yet) is ✨INCREDIBLE ✨ and the lighting and colors throughout the show capture the energy so perfectly! It was an honor to watch @erikahenningsen command an opening number like this. I cannot WAIT for everyone to see how much she blew the roof off it in the final! 💕👏I can't believe this all happened in a REAL BROADWAY THEATER 😍"

I have to thank @gregoryarlt and @akihisa0704 for making me feel the absolute most glamorous I have ever felt in my life. It helped me so much just feeling good and comfortable all night. Thank you @gregoryarlt for just KNOWING how to make me look the best I can, I adore how you get my style and how much I can trust you to do something amazing!! It is such a gift 🥰 And @akihisa0704 what you did with my hair was genius!! It went with every look and I adored it! Thank you!! 💕😭 Also shout to @kaylabrosenberg for helping me with everything the whole day! It was so demanding but you were amazing! 🙌 I got to have my own little dressing room 😍"

"I cannot BELIEVE the incredible turn out for this show! I know not everyone was able to attend but I'm so glad you will all become able to see this concert in all its glory! Bit to those who did come, you seriously gave us so much support and love and I adored seeing the cosplays roaming the streets of NYC 😭❤️"

The animated series stars Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie, Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious and Adam, Keith David as Husk, Kimiko Glenn as Niffty and Susan, Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, Blake Roman as Angel Dust and the Egg Boiz, and Amir Talai as Alastor and Tom Trench. In addition, Hazbin Hotel stars Jessica Vosk as Lute, Brandon Rogers as Katie Killjoy, Christian Borle as Vox, Lilli Cooper as Velvette, Joel Perez as Valentino, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Carmilla Carmine, Krystina Alabado as Cherri Bomb, and Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar. Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump has joined the cast as the voice of Abel.

Created by Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 117 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world. Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Brett Coker also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios' Emmy award-winning Bento Box Entertainment.

